The Toronto Raptors must look within if they hope to reach the vaunted "next level."

To that end, the team made two major free-agent acquisitions in the off-season: re-signing Serge Ibaka (three years, $65 million US), and bringing in sharpshooter CJ Miles (three years, $25 million).

In order to create salary cap space for those moves, many familiar faces from the Raptors' four consecutive playoff teams no longer call Toronto their NBA home.

Canadian Cory Joseph was shipped to the Indiana Pacers as part of the Miles transaction. Patrick Patterson signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and DeMarre Carroll was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. PJ Tucker, acquired at the trade deadline last season, took less money to increase his odds at winning a championship with the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors aren't regarded in the same tier, and they didn't add much, apart from Miles.

So, the improvements must come from within. It's now time for the draft picks president Masai Ujiri has accrued in his tenure to prove their place.

"We're a different team now," said head coach Dwane Casey. "We've gotta develop a whole second unit, which is young. That's the question mark from last year."

2nd unit must perform

That second unit will be led by fourth-year player Lucas Nogueira (better known as Bebe), third-year players Norman Powell and Delon Wright, sophomores Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, and rookie OG Anunoby, when he's healthy.

Powell, a possible starter, and Wright, the backup point guard, have the most secure minutes of the bunch.

"Every guy has to step up now… I just think we're always changing and it's time for young guys to step up," said Wright.

Wright had his first proper NBA off-season this summer, after rehabbing a shoulder injury last year. He was able to work out multiple times per day, without having to worry about restrictions. It helped prepare him for his increased role.

"I was kind of going with the approach that I'm not gonna be the third guard this year coming in," said Wright. "Trades happen so it worked [out] but I was trying to make sure this third year was a good year for me."

A tall point guard at 6-6, Wright's role in the Raptors' new offence, featuring more passes (Casey said he wants to stay close to 30 assists per game) and more three-pointers, will be as more of a facilitator. Still, he wants to be able to launch from deep when left open.

"That's the one thing I need to work on and be consistent at, was three-point shooting, so I was gonna do that regardless of the offensive change," said Wright.

Meanwhile, Powell was excited by the new offensive style.

"It's fun to learn something new, especially the style of play we want to play. It gives you a lot of freedom in the offence. If you have an open three, shoot it," said Powell.

Powell should be more prominently featured than Wright, if only because he's played more games in his career. He's also become a fan favourite, maybe because of his one-syllable first name (Norm!), and probably because of his emphatic playoff dunk against Indiana two seasons ago.

'New guys know the system'

Many from the roster that played Indiana, and even from last year, are gone. That just makes the transition to the new offence easier, according to Powell.

"The new guys that we have know the system. CJ [Miles] is a vet, so it's easy for him to pick up the scheme and I think it works really well for him because he's a three-point shooter, so it's easy for him to figure out where to be and work himself into the offence," said Powell. "It's fun."

Speaking of Miles, early indications are that he will come off the bench to provide some experience to the bench unit, while Powell will get the chance to start. Miles' shooting is the perfect addition to a team looking for more of that, and the ex-Pacer brings added versatility to the lineup, playing everywhere from shooting guard to power forward with Indiana.

Multiple Raptors watched the NBA tip off with a wild Tuesday night, with the main focus being Boston Celtics' all-star free-agent import Gordon Hayward gruesomely fracturing his ankle.

"It's tough — something that turns your stomach. You don't wish that upon nobody," Powell said about Hayward's injury

Warning, Graphic Content: Celtics' Hayward suffers gruesome leg injury1:12

Casey looked at the blow to the Raptors' division rival a little more optimistically.

"He's injured but he'll be back. With modern science and modern medicine, I really feel like they'll do a good job of getting him back," he said. "You just hate to see them having a setback like that."

DeMar DeRozan, on the other hand, discussed a tactic he uses to avoid injuries like Hayward's.

"Not to give away a secret, and not saying I'm extra superstitious, but every time I walk on the court before the game, I knock on the wood," said DeRozan.

A bit of superstition couldn't hurt the Raptors this season. They're still far from competing with the defending champion Golden State Warriors, and not yet in the conversation with second-tier contenders like Houston, Oklahoma City and Cleveland.

For that to happen, the Raptors need their new offence to work, and their new bench to mesh.

That also means it's time for Powell and Wright to make the leap to the next level.