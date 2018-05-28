Rockets' Paul out for tonight's Game 7 against Warriors
Houston's Chris Paul has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against Golden State because of a strained right hamstring.
9-time all-star injured late in Game 5 of West final
Houston's Chris Paul has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference final against Golden State because of a strained right hamstring.
Coach Mike D'Antoni says: "Everybody came to the same conclusion. There's no way." The nine-time all-star got hurt late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 and missed the Rockets' 115-86 loss on Saturday.
The Rockets are trying to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1995 against a Golden State team that hopes to reach the finals for the fourth straight season. D'Antoni says they made the decision because: "He couldn't explode. He couldn't push off of it."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.