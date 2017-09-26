Dwyane Wade is reportedly close to joining LeBron James in Cleveland, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

If confirmed, two of the Miami Heat's "Big Three" would be reunited as Cavaliers. Wade and James reached four consecutive NBA Finals as teammates, winning two titles alongside former Toronto Raptors forward Chris Bosh.

Dwyane Wade is nearing a commitment to sign with Cleveland and could finalize decision as soon as Wednesday, league sources tell ESPN. — @wojespn

Wade cannot clear waivers and become a free agent until 5 p.m. Wednesday, the time when his buyout by the Chicago Bulls will be completed. Sometime after that, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the belief is Wade will announce that he has decided to reunite with James.

The person spoke to the AP Tuesday on condition of anonymity because neither deal has been finalized.

​In his lone season with the Bulls, the 12-time all-star averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 60 games played. Wade, who is entering his 15th season, was in line to make about $24 million US this season from the Bulls.

The three-time NBA champion told AP earlier this week that Oklahoma City, Cleveland and Miami were places he would consider signing.

Cavaliers bolstering backcourt

Cleveland, the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions made headlines this summer by swapping all-star guards. The Celtics acquired Kyrie Irving while the Cavs received a package of players and picks that included Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas has made progress with his hip injury, and the Cavaliers expect him to be playing games by January.

After doing little for months because of a torn right labrum that knocked him out of the playoffs for Boston in last season's Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland, Thomas has increased his physical activity to the point that he's running and shooting.

"Physically I'm in a good place. I'm making progress every day," Thomas told AP. "These last three weeks, I've been able to be with this training staff six days a week and focused on getting my strength back in that muscle."

Cleveland also acquired former NBA MVP Derrick Rose in the offseason