Raptors snap out of Wizards' spell to grab 3-2 series lead

The Toronto Raptors are one win away from the Eastern Conference semifinals.

DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points as Toronto pulled away over the final few minutes to beat the Wizards 108-98 on Wednesday. The Raptors will take a 3-2 lead in their seven-game series back to Washington for Friday's Game 6.

Kyle Lowry finished with 17 points and 10 assists, while Delon Wright scored 18 points off the bench, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

John Wall led the Wizards with 26 points, while Bradley Beal added 20.

Through the first three quarters, Washington seemed the hungrier team in a back-and-forth battle that saw neither team lead by double digits until the game's last couple of minutes. The Wizards were winning most of the loose balls and dominating the boards, outrebounding Toronto 50-35.

But after losing two games in Washington, the Raptors returned to Toronto with confidence in their home court that had seen them lose just seven times in the regular season.