Fred VanVleet returns to Raptors lineup for Tuesday's Game 2
Backup guard Fred VanVleet is returning to the Toronto Raptors' lineup.
Backup guard missed opener with sore shoulder
VanVleet will suit up Tuesday night in Game 2 when Toronto resumes its opening-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards at the Air Canada Centre.
The 24-year-old suffered a shoulder injury in Toronto's regular-season finale against the Miami Heat and missed the club's win Saturday night to take a 1-0 series lead.
VanVleet averaged 8.6 points per game and shot 41.4 per cent from three-point range this season.
In VanVleet's absence, Delon Wright had 18 points in Toronto's 114-106 victory Saturday.
