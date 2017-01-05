Many considered the Toronto Raptors' latest six-game road trip their biggest as it included games against the NBA's elite.

It didn't go as well as they hoped.

Although the team travelled more than 17,000 kilometres across three different time zones, and though the Raptors had won 12 of the 14 games prior to the six-game trip that stretched over Christmas, their 3-3 record exposed some weaknesses.

The Raptors looked sluggish against the powerhouse Golden State Warriors, at one point trailing by 25 points in a 121-111 loss on Dec. 28.

Raptors fall to Warriors, 1st double-digit loss this season0:22

Then on Wednesday, Toronto came up with its worst performance of the year in a 110-82 loss to 28-7 San Antonio — a game where all-star point guard Kyle Lowry managed just six points, a season low.

Raptors fall to Spurs in San Antonio0:30

The trip also included a 99-91 loss to the Phoenix Suns — the Western Conference's worst team — and wins over Utah, Portland and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Toronto (23-11) leads the Atlantic Division but is now 0-6 against the league's top three teams — Golden State, San Antonio and Cleveland.

On the bright side, Toronto is 23-5 against the rest of the NBA and boasts the association's third-most productive offence (110.3 points per game).

However, the Raptors are giving up 103.4 points per game — ranking them 12th in the league in that department — and head coach Dwane Casey has expressed frustration at times over his team's defence.

What's happened to Valanciunas?

Seven-foot centre Jonas Valanciunas erupted in the season opener for 32 points against the Detroit Pistons but has struggled to find consistency throughout the season.

Prior to the Raptors' Western Conference road trip, the former fifth-overall pick (in 2011) posted double figures in six of seven games but struggled during the road swing, only reaching double digits once in the final four games.

Against the Spurs, he shot 1-for-5, managing two points.

Valanciunas and the rest of the Raptors have certainly missed Patrick Patterson, who has sat out the last two games after suffering a lower-body injury against the Suns. Patterson has averaged 26 minutes off the bench this season and when he is on the floor, the Raptors are a plus-266 — the ninth-best mark for a single player in the NBA this year.

The Raptors also have not had the services of off-season signing Jared Sullinger, who is recovering from foot surgery. The loss of both Sullinger and Patterson has exposed the Raptors at the power forward position — an element that may be addressed prior to the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Lowry, DeRozan continue to excel

It isn't all bad news.

Now in their fifth season with the Raptors, Lowry and DeMar DeRozan continue to keep Toronto amongst the NBA's top teams.

The Raptors have improved on their season-win totals every year that the backcourt duo has suited up for Toronto. From 34 wins in 2012-13, Toronto posted a franchise-best 56 wins last year en route to coming within two victories of the NBA Finals.

Lowry is averaging a career-best 22 points, along with seven assists and five rebounds. DeRozan is one of the NBA's elite scorers — his 27.5 points-per-game average is sixth among all players.

The Raptors are set to play five of their next six games at home, a crucial test after the .500 road swing.

Starting with the Utah Jazz (22-14) on Thursday, Toronto may look back on its Western Conference road trip as the wake-up call it needed.