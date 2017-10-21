Flu-like symptoms could sideline DeMar DeRozan for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Toronto Raptors listed DeRozan as questionable in their game notes, but were expected to make the final call later in the day.
Newcomer C.J. Miles and Norman Powell could play increased minutes in DeRozan's absence.
DeRozan struggled in Thursday's 117-100 win over the Chicago Bulls, finishing with 11 points on 2-of-9 shooting.
The Sixers will be without centre Joel Embiid, who hasn't been cleared to play in back-to-back games.
Embiid had 11 points and 14 rebounds in Philadelphia's 102-92 loss to Boston on Friday night.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.