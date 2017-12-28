Russell Westbrook, OKC dominate as Raptors surrender positive start
Toronto suffer back-to-back loss despite 23-2 run in 1st quarter
Russell Westbrook had 30 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Toronto Raptors 124-107 on Wednesday night.
Paul George scored 33 points - going seven of 10 from three-point range - and Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams had 18 points each for Oklahoma City, which has won six straight and is 12-3 in December.
The Thunder won despite being on the wrong end of a 23-2 run in the first half, during which the Raptors built a 12-point lead.
C.J. Miles led the Raptors with 20 points, while Jonas Valanciunas added 16 and DeMar DeRozan had 15.
Toronto entered the game as the hottest team in the Eastern Conference, but lost its second game in as many nights and fell to 10-3 in December. Miles went six of 12 from three-point range but the Raptors otherwise struggled from behind the arc, finishing 11 of 38.
The Thunder posted a sizable 52-34 edge in rebounding.
Oklahoma City rallied to take a 66-63 halftime lead and outscored Toronto 18-10 over the final 5:41 of the third quarter. The Thunder went up 102-88 on a late 3-pointer by Raymond Felton, then pulled away in the fourth quarter, their lead peaking at 117-96 with 4:47 left on a 3-pointer by George .
Oklahoma City jumped to a 32-23 lead with 2:30 left in the first quarter, but the Raptors seized control with a 23-2 run and led 46-34 after Deion Wright's three-point play with 9:55 left in the half. The Thunder rebounded to take a seven-point lead before settling for a 66-63 halftime lead.
