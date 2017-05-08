Point guard Kyle Lowry insists he hasn't thought about his future with the Toronto Raptors.

The three-time all-star has one year and $12 million remaining on the four-year, $48 million deal he signed in July 2014.

Lowry averaged career bests of 22.4 points, 7.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game this season but was limited to 60 games because of a right wrist injury that required surgery in February.

A day after the Raptors' season ended in a four-game sweep by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lowry didn't hint about his intentions or the criteria for his decision.

"Honestly man, I wanna just get better, I wanna have fun, I wanna win a ring. I want to make sure my family is happy," Lowry said. "And that's all I've thought about right now.

"Honestly, I wouldn't BS you guys. I would, but not this time. Not this time."

The Raptors met with the media on their traditional post-season locker cleanout day.

Lowry verbally sparred with reporters, who asked numerous times about his intentions.

"You know what? That's a good question. Haven't thought about it though," he said. "I've said that three times already. Four. That'll be my fourth time. I'm gonna say it one more time. Only thing I've thought about is opting out. Which I will do. And getting better as a basketball player. Those two things.

"Wanna try again?" he laughed.

Sidelined by a sprained left ankle, Lowry was not active Sunday when Toronto was swept in the second round of the playoffs by defending champion Cleveland. Lowry was injured in the third quarter of Game 2. He aggravated the injury while trying to warm up for Friday's Game 3.

An 11-year veteran, Lowry also has played for Memphis and Houston.

Whether Lowry chooses to stay or leave, DeMar DeRozan said he'll support whatever decision his friend and teammate makes.

"I never looked at it or tried to put it into perspective, what it would be like without him," DeRozan said. "It's going to be a decision on him that he's going to have to make, and I support him 100 per cent.

"We gained something that goes way beyond basketball. So that's why when it comes to things like this, I don't put the pressure on him, or I don't say: do this, do that. He's got to make the decision, as a friend I've got to be there to support him."