Norman Powell will play for the Toronto Raptors for the forseeable future as they signed the 24-year-old athletic combo guard to a four-year contract extension on Thursday.
The deal is reportedly worth $42 million US and will begin in the 2018-19 season,
The UCLA product, drafted 46th overall in 2015, has steadily worked his way up the rotation and is expected to compete for a starting position this season.
He averaged 8.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 76 games with Toronto last season, and 5.6 points in 49 games the previous season.
Powell, a versatile scorer and solid defender, scored a career-high 30 in a 103-96 win over Brooklyn in April of 2016, and earned Eastern Conference rookie of the month honours. He scored a playoff career-high 25 points in Toronto's 118-93 Game 5 victory over Milwaukee in the opening round this past season.
The deal was first reported by ESPN.
