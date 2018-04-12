Raptors to face Wizards in 1st round after wrapping season with OT loss to Heat

Wayne Ellington scored a career-high 32 points and set Miami's single-season record for 3-pointers, helping the Heat wrap up the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating the Toronto Raptors 116-109 in overtime Wednesday night.

Ellington finished with eight 3-pointers, giving him 227 for the season. He topped the mark set by Damon Jones, who made 225 in 2004-05.

Kelly Olynyk, Dwyane Wade, Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Tyler Johnson each scored 11 points for the Heat, who open the playoffs at No. 3 Philadelphia this weekend.

Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo each scored 10 for Miami, which rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half.

Kyle Lowry scored 28 points for Toronto, which already had the top seed in the East wrapped up. The Raptors will meet No. 8 Washington in the first round.

VanVleet leaves game

DeMar DeRozan had 19 points, Jakob Poeltl had 16 and Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 for the Raptors, who were outscored 11-4 in overtime.

Ellington's 3-pointer with 18.8 seconds left in regulation put Miami up two, and Poeltl tied it with a tip-in. But Miami scored the first five points of the extra session and didn't look back.

Raptors reserve Fred VanVleet left with 1:32 remaining in regulation after apparently getting hurt while trying to fight through a screen. He stayed down for several seconds near the Toronto bench before getting helped off the floor.

Even with nothing standings-wise to play for, the Raptors had no qualms about using their starters. Lowry, DeRozan, Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka combined to play more than 120 minutes.

The Raptors were 22-60 in 2010-11, the season before Dwane Casey came to Toronto. They ended this season 59-23.

"It's taken us a while to build our program, to get it where it is," said Casey, a coach of the year candidate this season. "This [Heat)]program has multiple championships and we're trying to get to that level organically. And it takes time. You're just not going to wave a magic wand and turn a player into Magic Johnson or Larry Bird or anybody like that. It's part of the process, and that's something I know our organization is proud of."

There was a bit of back-and-forth at times, with six ties and 16 lead changes through the first three quarters.

Yet after each of those periods, the Raptors had the lead: 29-27 after one, 53-47 at the half and 78-71 after three. But Miami won the fourth 34-27, led by Ellington connecting six times from 3-point range in the period.

Raptors to play Wizards in 1st round

The combination of Raptors' loss and the Washington Wizards dropping their matchup with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday 101-92 made Washington the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and set up a first-round series with top-ranked Toronto.

Toronto heads into its fifth consecutive playoff appearance after rewriting the franchise history books in the regular season. The Raptors won a record 59 games, topping their previous best of 56. They also won a franchise-high 34 games at the Air Canada Centre, tying the Houston Rockets for the best home record in the NBA.

Although Toronto won its season series with Washington, it got off to a rocky start.

The Raptors lost 107-96 to the Wizards on Nov. 5, part of their 5-4 start to the regular season. Bradley Beal scored 38 points and the Wizards led from the opening tipoff.

Toronto bounced back to beat Washington 100-91 on Nov. 19 at the Air Canada Centre. DeMar DeRozan had 33 points in the win.

The Raptors won the season series against the Wizards with a 102-95 victory in Washington on March 2. DeRozan led the way with 23 points.

The Wizards have been in a freefall, losing 11 of their past 16 games.

John Wall hasn't played against the Raptors this season, returning to the lineup on April 1 from a knee injury.

Washington swept the Raptors in four games in the opening round of the playoffs in 2015, Toronto's worst performance in its last four playoff appearances.