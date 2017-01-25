Marc Gasol scored a career-high 42 points, including the deciding two free throws with 36 seconds left, as the Memphis Grizzlies sent Toronto to its fifth straight loss with a 101-99 victory over the Raptors on Wednesday night.
Gasol's final free throws ended a 12-0 run by the Raptors that tied the game at 99-all. Kyle Lowry's fadeaway 28-footer from the left wing bounced off the rim as time expired, saving Memphis from wasting Gasol's career effort.
Zach Randolph finished with 16 points for Memphis, while Tony Allen had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Conley had 11 points. Gasol converted 14 of 25 shots, including going 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Lowry led the Raptors with 29 points, including 14 points in the fourth quarter, to lead Toronto's final charge. Norman Powell had 21 points and Cory Joseph finished with 15 points.
