Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his season-high 41 points in the fourth quarter, and the Toronto Raptors held on to stop a two-game skid with a 123-114 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Lowry also had nine rebounds and seven assists, while DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points in another big game in his hometown as the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors got back in winning form on the fifth stop of their six-game road trip.

Nick Young hit seven three-pointers and scored 26 points for the Lakers, who emerged from a miserable December with their 15th loss in 17 games despite a stirring fourth-quarter rally.

Lowry went five for six and hit three of his six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, finishing two points shy of his career high. Toronto got its fourth straight win over the Lakers, sweeping the season series for the second straight year.

D'Angelo Russell hit four of his six three-pointers and scored 14 of his 28 points in the final period. The Lakers trimmed a 19-point deficit to six, but Lowry and Terrence Ross hit big shots down the stretch to keep Toronto comfortably ahead.

LA natives and former USC stars DeRozan and Young duelled for long stretches on the eve of the Trojans' return to the Rose Bowl.

The Raptors blew it open by hitting their first eight shots of the final period, turning a two-point lead into a 19-point margin in six minutes.

Los Angeles rallied behind Russell, whose fifth three-pointer trimmed the lead to 112-106 with 3:10 left. Los Angeles never got closer as Lowry scored on the next two possessions.