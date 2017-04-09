DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and the Toronto Raptors wrapped up at least the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 110-97 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The Raptors pulled away in the fourth quarter to reach 50 victories for the second straight season. They can still finish second if they beat Cleveland in their regular-season finale and Boston loses its final two.

Kyle Lowry had 17 points and 11 assists for the Raptors, who swept the Knicks for the first time since 2009-10.

Rookie Willy Hernangomez tied his career high with 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Knicks, who despite playing without most of their top players trailed only 76-75 after three. But Toronto broke it open behind the 3-point line and won its third straight.

The three victories have come since Lowry returned after right wrist surgery that sidelined him for 18 games.

Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis sat out again for the Knicks, who had already lost Derrick Rose to knee surgery and Joakim Noah to an NBA suspension.