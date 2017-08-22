The Toronto Raptors have signed forward K.J. McDaniels to a one-year deal.
The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Birmingham, Ala., split last season between Houston and Brooklyn, averaging 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 10.3 minutes in 49 games.
It's offish, we've signed @KJMcDaniels to a 1-yr deal. #WeTheNorth —
@Raptors
✍🏾 [https://t.co/SaWZufJyLI] pic.twitter.com/qRcoPY0fgP
McDaniels is averaging 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 14.1 minutes in 148 career games with Philadelphia, Houston and Brooklyn. He was picked 32nd overall by the Sixers in the 2014 NBA draft.
McDaniels played three collegiate seasons at Clemson (2011-14) and was voted ACC Defensive Player of the Year in his final season.
