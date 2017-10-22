Toronto centre Jonas Valanciunas is listed as day to day with a sprained left ankle, the Raptors announced Sunday.
He travelled with the Raptors (2-0) to San Antonio, where they open a six-game road trip on Monday.
Valanciunas injured his ankle when he came down on Dario Saric's foot late in the second quarter of Saturday's 128-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Jonas Valanciunas injury update. #WeTheNorth
@RaptorsMR
Lucas Nogueira replaced Valanciunas in the second half and finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Raptors said Valanciunas will be evaluated on a regular basis.
