Toronto centre Jonas Valanciunas is listed as day to day with a sprained left ankle, the Raptors announced Sunday.

He travelled with the Raptors (2-0) to San Antonio, where they open a six-game road trip on Monday.

Valanciunas injured his ankle when he came down on Dario Saric's foot late in the second quarter of Saturday's 128-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lucas Nogueira replaced Valanciunas in the second half and finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Raptors said Valanciunas will be evaluated on a regular basis.