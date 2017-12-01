DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 120-115 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
The Raptors (14-7) won their third straight and are 8-1 at Air Canada Centre this season while the Pacers (12-11) have dropped back-to-back games.
Jakob Poeltl had a career-best 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting off the bench while Serge Ibaka added 15 points and eight rebounds for Toronto.
Victor Oladipo had a game-high 36 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the loss while Myles Turner chipped in with 17 points and six rebounds.
After lamenting their third quarter issues following a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, the Raptors were able to weather a push from Indiana to lead 94-89 through three.
Toronto led by seven at the break, pushed its lead to 10 in the third, before Indiana cut it to four. The Raptors built their lead back up to eight points, however, Toronto native Cory Joseph hit a three to make it a five-point game.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.