Jamal Murray scored 16 of his 24 points in a decisive third-quarter spurt, big man Nikola Jokic added 16 rebounds and 10 assists to narrowly miss a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors 129-111 on Wednesday night.
Paul Millsap added 20 points in his best offensive output since joining Denver. He signed a three-year, $90 million US deal with Denver in July, but has recently struggled with his jumper.
Murray, from Kitchener, Ont., erupted in the third to help turn a 60-51 lead into a 36-point advantage over a matter of minutes. The 43 points in the third was the biggest quarter for the Nuggets this season.
Jokic finished with eight points and didn't play over the final 7:41. Denver connected on 16 3-pointers and outrebounded the Raptors by a 43-38 margin to kick off a six-game homestand.
Norman Powell led the Raptors with 14 points as they made their fifth stop on a season-long six-game road swing.
Murray was briefly checked out by trainers in the first quarter after flying into the court-side seats while trying to steal a pass. He landed about three rows back and in the vicinity of Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Duchene.
