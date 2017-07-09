The Toronto Raptors have found a taker for DeMarre Carroll.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the club has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to send the small forward, a 2018 first-round and second-round pick in exchange for centre Justin Hamilton.

Toronto has traded DeMarre Carroll, a future first-round and second-round pick to Brooklyn for Justin Hamilton, league sources tell ESPN. — @wojespn

For Toronto, this was a salary dump of the $30M owed Carroll across next two seasons. Both picks to Nets are 2018. https://t.co/AcK98wnLzp — @wojespn

Furthermore, Carroll took to social media on Sunday to thank fans for his time in Toronto and his Instagram bio was changed to reflect he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Playing for #Toronto & having an entire nation behind you is something very special...thank you #WeTheNorth!!! Nothing but love!!! 🇨🇦❤️👍 pic.twitter.com/iyf3g9lBX5 — @DeMarreCarroll1

Coming off a career-best season with the Atlanta Hawks, Carroll and the Raptors agreed to a four-year, $60 million US contract in the 2015 off-season.

Over two seasons with Toronto, the 30-year-old averaged 9.4 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, and one assist in 98 games played.

Carroll can become Nets starting small forward in short-term. Kenny Atkinson coached him in Atlanta, loves getting chance to do it again. — @wojespn

The move reunites Carroll with Nets' head coach, Kenny Atkinson, who coached him with the Hawks while also providing the Raptors with some much-needed salary cap flexibility.

Hamilton averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.4 minutes over 64 games with Brooklyn.