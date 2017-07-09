The Toronto Raptors have found a taker for DeMarre Carroll.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the club has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to send the small forward, a 2018 first-round and second-round pick in exchange for centre Justin Hamilton.

Furthermore, Carroll took to social media on Sunday to thank fans for his time in Toronto and his Instagram bio was changed to reflect he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Coming off a career-best season with the Atlanta Hawks, Carroll and the Raptors agreed to a four-year, $60 million US contract in the 2015 off-season.

Over two seasons with Toronto, the 30-year-old averaged 9.4 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, and one assist in 98 games played.

The move reunites Carroll with Nets' head coach, Kenny Atkinson, who coached him with the Hawks while also providing the Raptors with some much-needed salary cap flexibility.

Hamilton averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.4 minutes over 64 games with Brooklyn.