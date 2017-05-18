Demar DeRozan was named to an all-NBA team for the first time in his career Thursday afternoon.

He slotted in at one of the guard positions on the third team, narrowly edging Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul.

Joining DeRozan on the third all-NBA team was Chicago's Jimmy Butler, Golden State's Draymond Green, Washington's John Wall and the Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan.

DeRozan was rewarded for a career-best year in which he had to carry the Raptors at times with fellow all-star Kyle Lowry sidelined by injury. During the season, the Compton, Calif., native became the franchise leader in points, games played and minutes played.

DeRozan became only the second player in Raptors history to surpass 2,000 points in a season

He posted career highs in points per game (27.3), field goals made (9.7) and attempted (20.9), free throws made (7.4) and attempted (8.7), and rebounds (5.2).

The 27-year-old DeRozan, according to the NBA, is the only player in the league to compile a streak of 10 straight wins while scoring 30 or more points in each game.

Meanwhile, Cavaliers forward Lebron James was selected to the all-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston's James Harden was the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.

Joining Harden and James on the first team were Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans' Anthony Davis. James and Westbrook each got 99 of a possible 100 first-team votes.

Harden made the first team for the third time. Westbrook, Leonard and Davis are now two-time first-teamers.

Golden State's Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were second-team choices, joined by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Utah's Rudy Gobert and Boston's Isaiah Thomas.