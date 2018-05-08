Skip to Main Content
LeBroom: James, Cavs sweep Raptors out of playoffs — again
Recap

LeBroom: James, Cavs sweep Raptors out of playoffs — again

LeBron James sent Toronto into summer vacation for the third straight season as the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a series sweep of the Raptors with a 128-93 win in Game 4 on Monday night to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

Cleveland will meet winner of Boston-Philadelphia series in conference final

Neil Davidson · The Canadian Press ·
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) strips the ball from Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka in the first half of Game 4 in Cleveland on Monday night. Cleveland swept Toronto from the playoffs. (Tony Dejak/The Associated Press)
comments

The Cleveland Cavaliers put the Raptors to the sword for the third straight year Monday, posting a 128-93 blowout win to end Toronto's record-breaking season with a sweep in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Toronto's so-called culture reset — sharing the ball and firing three-pointers — led to a franchise-record 59 wins in the regular season. But it was the same old story in the post-season with no answers for LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

In a must-win game with their season on the line, the Raptors were eviscerated.

Cleveland led by four after the first quarter, 16 at the half and 28 after three. The Raptors defence was shredded with the Cavaliers racking up 100 points in the first three quarters on 63.9 per cent shooting.

Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan attempts to drive on Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill. DeRozan was ejected from Game 4 after being called for a flagrant-2 foul. (Tony Dejak/The Associated Press)

Raptors star DeMar DeRozan's miserable series continued as he was ejected for a flagrant foul-2 with 23 seconds left in the third for catching Jordan Clarkson, who was soaring to the basket, on the head with his arm. He finished with 13 points on five-of-11 shooting.

James had 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds and showed off more than few party tricks with Cleveland turning the screw on the Raptors as the game wore on. He had 15 points in the third quarter to hammer the nail into the Toronto coffin.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us