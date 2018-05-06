Skip to Main Content
LeBron James puts Raptors on brink of elimination with insane buzzer-beater
Recap

LeBron James puts Raptors on brink of elimination with insane buzzer-beater

LeBron James hit an off-balance buzzer beater to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 105-103 win over the Raptors, pushing Toronto to the playoff precipice Saturday.

Cavs superstar sinks 1-handed floater off backboard for victory

Neil Davidson · The Canadian Press ·
LeBron James' buzzer-beater gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a 105-103 victory and a 3-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
comments

LeBron James hit an off-balance buzzer beater to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 105-103 win over the Raptors, pushing Toronto to the playoff precipice Saturday.

Cleveland, which led by as many as 17, found itself tied at 103-103 with eight seconds remaining after an OG Anunoby three-pointer. James, as he had done all night, stepped up to get the job done and gave the Cavs a 3-0 stranglehold on the Eastern Conference semifinal.

The Raptors, their offence fizzling and hamstrung by 15 turnovers, trailed 79-65 going into the fourth. Toronto, playing a physical game, fought back to cut the lead to 97-95 with less than three minutes remaining and 102-100 with 15 seconds left.

After Jeff Green made just one free throw, Anunoby tied it up with a last-ditch shot.

James led the Cavaliers with 38 points while Kevin Love added 21. Kyle Lowry had 27 for the Raptors, who got just eight points from DeMar DeRozan and was not a factor in the fourth quarter.

In a must-win game, the Raptors never led. Their season — and perhaps coach Dwane Casey's job — is on the line Monday in Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena. No NBA team has ever blown a 3-0 playoff series lead.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us