LeBron James puts Raptors on brink of elimination with insane buzzer-beater

LeBron James hit an off-balance buzzer beater to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 105-103 win over the Raptors, pushing Toronto to the playoff precipice Saturday.

Cleveland, which led by as many as 17, found itself tied at 103-103 with eight seconds remaining after an OG Anunoby three-pointer. James, as he had done all night, stepped up to get the job done and gave the Cavs a 3-0 stranglehold on the Eastern Conference semifinal.

LeBron James goes glass and drills the Tissot Buzzer-Beater to lift the <a href="https://twitter.com/cavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cavs</a> to victory in Game 3! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThisIsYourTime?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThisIsYourTime</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhateverItTakes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhateverItTakes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/VWpEN8Rm26">pic.twitter.com/VWpEN8Rm26</a> —@NBA

The Raptors, their offence fizzling and hamstrung by 15 turnovers, trailed 79-65 going into the fourth. Toronto, playing a physical game, fought back to cut the lead to 97-95 with less than three minutes remaining and 102-100 with 15 seconds left.

After Jeff Green made just one free throw, Anunoby tied it up with a last-ditch shot.

OG for 3! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/J6nsj3szkR">pic.twitter.com/J6nsj3szkR</a> —@NBA

James led the Cavaliers with 38 points while Kevin Love added 21. Kyle Lowry had 27 for the Raptors, who got just eight points from DeMar DeRozan and was not a factor in the fourth quarter.

In a must-win game, the Raptors never led. Their season — and perhaps coach Dwane Casey's job — is on the line Monday in Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena. No NBA team has ever blown a 3-0 playoff series lead.