Skip to Main Content
Lowry leads charge with triple-double as Raptors swat away pesky Nets
Recap

Lowry leads charge with triple-double as Raptors swat away pesky Nets

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry led a fourth-quarter comeback Friday night as the Toronto Raptors defeated Brooklyn 116-112 for their 12th straight victory over the Nets.

Toronto guard breaks own franchise record for 3-pointers in a season

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto guard Kyle Lowry drives past Brooklyn's Dante Cunningham during the second half of the Raptors' 116-112 victory against the Nets. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
comments

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry led a fourth-quarter comeback Friday night as the Toronto Raptors defeated Brooklyn 116-112 for their 12th straight victory over the Nets.

The two Toronto stars combined for 21 points in the final quarter.

Brooklyn led by as many as 14 in the third as DeRozan and the Toronto offence struggled. But led by Lowry's 10 points in the quarter, the Raptors closed the gap to 91-84 going into the fourth.

A driven DeRozan, who had just nine points on 4-of-12 shooting in the first three quarters, scored the Raptors' first five points of the fourth as Toronto clawed its way back.

Helped by some timely stops, Toronto closed to within one several times with the Nets ruing missed free throws. And the Raptors pulled ahead 100-99 on a pair of Lowry free throws with 4:50 remaining.

A 7-0 Toronto run sealed the deal, although a DeMarre Carroll three-pointer pulled Brooklyn to within three at 112-109 with 31.3 seconds remaining. A subsequent five-second inbounding violation ended the comeback attempt.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us