Lowry leads charge with triple-double as Raptors swat away pesky Nets

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry led a fourth-quarter comeback Friday night as the Toronto Raptors defeated Brooklyn 116-112 for their 12th straight victory over the Nets.

The two Toronto stars combined for 21 points in the final quarter.

Brooklyn led by as many as 14 in the third as DeRozan and the Toronto offence struggled. But led by Lowry's 10 points in the quarter, the Raptors closed the gap to 91-84 going into the fourth.

A driven DeRozan, who had just nine points on 4-of-12 shooting in the first three quarters, scored the Raptors' first five points of the fourth as Toronto clawed its way back.

Most 3-pointers in a season in Raptors history:<br>1) Kyle Lowry 213 (and counting), 2017-18<br>2) Kyle Lowry 212, 2015-16<br>3) Kyle Lowry 193, 2016-17<br>4) Kyle Lowry 190, 2013-14<br>5) Morris Peterson 177, 2005-06 —@JLew1050

Helped by some timely stops, Toronto closed to within one several times with the Nets ruing missed free throws. And the Raptors pulled ahead 100-99 on a pair of Lowry free throws with 4:50 remaining.

A 7-0 Toronto run sealed the deal, although a DeMarre Carroll three-pointer pulled Brooklyn to within three at 112-109 with 31.3 seconds remaining. A subsequent five-second inbounding violation ended the comeback attempt.