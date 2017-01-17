DeMar DeRozan's double-double and Cory Joseph's career night propelled the Toronto Raptors past the free-falling Brooklyn Nets.

DeRozan had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and Joseph set a personal high by scoring 33 on Tuesday night in Toronto's 119-109 victory over Brooklyn.

After shooting 3 for 14 in the first half, DeRozan found his stroke and finished 13 for 28.

"I just kept playing the same way," he said. "You know, getting good looks and just going out there and I know it's going to come, it's just more so being patient, not really worrying about the misses."

Toronto won its fourth straight game and extended Brooklyn's losing streak to 11 in a row.

Joseph started in place of Kyle Lowry, given the night off to rest.

"Kyle provides a lot of scoring for us," Joseph said. "I knew that slot would be missing today, so I took it upon myself to be more aggressive, try to be aggressive and take what the defence gives me. They were giving up a lot of layups and short floaters, so that's what I was taking and so I happened to be making them."

'You've got to keep going'

Terrence Ross added 15 points for the Raptors, who opened the game with an 11-0 run but fell behind after the first quarter.

Still, the Nets have not won since Dec. 26.

"You've got to keep going," centre Brook Lopez said. "We have a young group and we're learning a lot on the fly, so you've got to just stay positive. We're doing a lot well, just has not translated in the win column. I think we're definitely going to break through soon. We've just got to give ourselves a chance every night."

Lopez had 28 points for the Nets. Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 14 apiece.

Toronto took a 92-85 lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back. DeRozan led the way with 10 points in the third period, equaling LeVert's total in the quarter.

Lopez and Joseph each scored 14 in the second.

After the 11-0 spurt by the Raptors at the start, Brooklyn rallied to take a 29-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.