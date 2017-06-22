If the Toronto Raptors have their way, they will select a player that isn't "two years away from being two years away."

The team is in need of an impact player, especially if team president Masai Ujiri and his staff can keep their core of DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, and Serge Ibaka together.

The Raptors hold the 23rd overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft and while striking gold with a player selected at that spot is far from certain, gems can be found.

CBC Sports spoke with ESPN draft guru Jay Bilas about players who might be around when the Raptors are on the clock.

Semi Ojeleye, forward

Flying under the radar in the less-heralded American Athletic Conference, Ojeleye had an outstanding season for the SMU Mustangs, leading the team in scoring (19 points per game) while finishing second in rebounding (6.9).

The 22-year-old's most valuable strength may be his versatility on both sides of the ball.

On offence, Ojeleye can mix it up in the paint while having the luxury of stepping outside and hitting from beyond the arc at a high rate (42.4%).

"When he [Ojeleye] transferred out [of Duke] and went to SMU, he became not only one of the most impressive athletes, [but] one of the most impressive players," Bilas said during a conference call earlier this week.

"He became a really good shooter. He's got a really smooth jump shot, a quick release, and he gets it off easily. He's the best shooter in the American. You ask any coach in the American Athletic Conference, they'll say the best shooter is Ojeleye. He was the hardest guy to stop in the league."

The Mustangs play positionless defence which relies on switches and requires quickness to guard multiple positions.

Ojeleye thrived defending faster perimeter players and stronger players in the post despite being only six-foot-seven, generally undersized for an NBA power forward.

"He's a physical specimen. When he was 17-years-old, he looked like Mr. America," Bilas said.

Ojeleye's skill set is similar to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, one of the game's best defenders since entering the league in 2012 as the 35th overall pick.

Green's defensive versatility gives head coach Steve Kerr plenty of flexibility and Raptors head coach Dwane Casey could expect Ojeleye to play in big- or small-ball lineups.

With the Eastern Conference loaded with talented, athletic wing players used as a small and power forward — LeBron James, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo — Ojeleye may provide the Raptors with a viable defensive option to match up.

T.J. Leaf, power forward

While Lonzo Ball commanded most of the attention with the UCLA Bruins, T.J. Leaf quietly led the team in scoring (16.3 ppg) while adding eight rebounds per game.

The 20-year-old shoots the ball well and can provide some much-needed spacing for the Raptors' offence to operate.

Leaf shot 46.6 per cent from three-point range and 61.7 per cent from the field overall, which Bilas believes is enough to put him out of reach before Toronto gets the chance.

"Leaf could go earlier because of his ability to shoot it," Bilas said. "He was so efficient — his points per possession were off the charts as a stretch four."

In the event that Patrick Patterson or Ibaka leave in free agency, Leaf could step into a similar role as a reliable outside threat.

The Raptors used both players in pick-and-pop scenarios and Bilas sees the ex-Bruin thriving in a similar role.

Bilas likes Leaf's basketball IQ, which he said complements his ability to drive the lane and score.

Caleb Swanigan, power forward

Nobody in the NCAA had more double-doubles than Caleb Swanigan.

The Purdue Boilermaker recorded 28 in 35 games and led the team in scoring (18.5) and rebounding (12.5) en route to helping the school win the Big Ten Conference regular-season championship.

Just like Leaf, Swanigan can connect from the arc (44.7 per cent), but has the added benefit of a seven-foot-three wingspan to compensate for being only six-foot-nine, making Swanigan one of the better rebounders.

"Swanigan is an interesting prospect because he's big, and he rebounds at a really high rate. He had weight problems earlier in his development and got in really good shape," Bilas said.

"He's not a nimble athlete, but he can step away and shoot it. He's just not a fluid shooter, but he knocks shots down from the perimeter."

There are concerns about Swanigan's inability to create his own shot from the perimeter, which could be troublesome for a Raptors team that finished at the bottom of the league in assists per game last season.