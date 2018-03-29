Jason Kidd, Victoria's Steve Nash and Grant Hill have each been notified that they will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to a report from ESPN.

Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash have been notified that each will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2018, sources tell ESPN. Formal announcement comes at Final Four weekend. — @wojespn

An official announcement of the inductees in the Class of 2018 will come at the Final Four in San Antonio, Tex., this weekend. Four-time all-star Maurice Cheeks will also be among those inducted, according to ESPN.

Maurice Cheeks will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018, league source tells ESPN. He will join Nash, Hill and Kidd as part of starry group. — @wojespn

Kidd and Nash, who rank second and third in career assists, respectively, were among six former NBA players eligible for the first time. Ray Allen, who holds the record for most 3-pointers in NBA history, was also on that list.

Kidd had 12,091 assists and is eighth all-time with 8.7 assists per game. He averaged 12.6 points per game over 19 seasons with the New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.

Nash had 10,335 assists and is ninth all-time with 8.5 assists per game. He also averaged 14.3 points per game during an 18-year career with the Suns, Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Hill averaged 16.7 points per game in more than 1,000 NBA contests after a prolific college career at Duke. He played for the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

Kidd was named an all-star 10 times during his playing career. Nash has eight all-star nods, though he has two MVPs to his name.

Hill was a seven-time all-star and co-rookie of the year with Kidd in 1994-95. Cheeks averaged 11.1 points and 2.1 steals per game and was the starting point guard for the 1983 champion Philadelphia 76ers.