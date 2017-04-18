Toronto head coach Dwane Casey says power forward Serge Ibaka's availability for tonight's Game 2 of the Raptors' playoff series with Milwaukee will be a game-time decision.
Ibaka sprained his ankle in the series opener Saturday.
He rolled his ankle after coming down on the foot of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter, but remained in the game, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Ibaka participated in today's shootaround after missing practices Sunday and Monday.
"I'm still going to wait to see, game-time decision, see how he feels tonight, get some more treatment this afternoon," Casey said.
The coach wouldn't elaborate when asked how Ibaka's absence would change his rotations.
"We'll see," Casey said.
The Congolese forward was one of the few bright spots for Toronto in Game 1, which the Bucks won 97-83.
