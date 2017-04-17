Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka says it would be "tough" to play if Game 2 of the opening round of the playoffs was Monday.

Ibaka sat out practice Sunday and Monday after spraining his left ankle in Toronto's 97-83 loss to Milwaukee in Game 1 on Saturday night.

'It's getting better'

Ibaka believes he'll be ready to play Tuesday, when the Raptors host the Bucks in Game 2

"It's getting better, better than two days ago" Ibaka said. "Actually I woke up today a lot better, I'm walking perfect, so hopefully tomorrow I'm going to wake up and feel more better and be ready to go."

Ibaka rolled his ankle after coming down on the foot of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter, but remained in the game, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Ibaka is fortunate the Raptors had two days between games. Had they played Monday, he believes he'd likely have to sit.