Kyle Lowry scored 30 points, but it wasn't enough to lift the undermanned Toronto Raptors over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points, while Patty Mills had 18 and the Spurs (36-9) edged Toronto 108-106, to hand the Raptors (28-17) their fourth consecutive loss.

The Raptors hadn't lost four straight since March 4-10 of 2015.

Terrence Ross scored 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter for the Raptors, who were playing without DeMar DeRozan. Norman Powell added 16 points, Patrick Patterson finished with 12, and Cory Joseph finished with 10.

DeRozan, who leads the team with 27.9 points a night, is out at least two games with a sprained right ankle after landing on the foot of Valanciunas in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 115-103 loss to visiting Phoenix.

DeRozan will also miss Wednesday's game in Memphis, then be re-evaluated later in the week.