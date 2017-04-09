Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has broken Oscar Robertson's NBA record with his 42nd triple-double of the season.

Westbrook had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists by halftime at Denver on Sunday. He got his 10th assist with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Westbrook fed Semaj Christon in the right corner for a 3-pointer that pulled Oklahoma City to 101-91 and gave Westbrook his record.

Russell Westbrook officially breaks Big O’s record and takes #hist0ry to new heights! pic.twitter.com/lzzQBaGXsC — @okcthunder

Robertson's record of 41 triple-doubles had stood since the 1961-62 season.

With averages of a league-leading 31.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists, Westbrook will finish the season as the first player since Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for the season.

The Thunder have two more games left, at Minnesota and then at home against Denver, and coach Billy Donovan said before tip-off that it'll be up to Westbrook whether he wants to sit one or both out in preparation for the NBA playoffs.