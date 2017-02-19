They may not be singing Kumbaya but Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant showed some real chemistry at the NBA All-Star Game.
The two former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates barely spoke to each other or about each other when All-Star weekend kicked off in New Orleans on Friday but they put their differences aside on Sunday night.
Fans rejoiced.
KD to Westbrook got me feelin some type of way pic.twitter.com/lPGEsta0RT—
@ThatsNBA
when durant passes to westbrook pic.twitter.com/YxC5Rnirfg—
@TheCrossover
When Durant left OKC for Golden State last summer, the two besties split and what could have been an awkward game at Smoothie King Center turned out to be an olive branch between the two.
If Westbrook could catch an alley oop from Durant, you could message your ex—
@NoHoesGeorge
Yo if Durant can throw Westbrook an alley-oop you democrats and republicans need to start getting along—
@NateT93
Looks like time heals all wounds.
