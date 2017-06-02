Game 1 of the NBA Finals had all the makings of a spectacular and momentous showdown. A battle of the greats — the greatest player (LeBron James) versus the greatest team (the Golden State Warriors).

In the end, the Warriors prevailed with a commanding 113-87 win. But to some, the game was far from the main event.

That honour belonged to a less-than-subtle feud between singing superstar Rihanna, sitting courtside as a James' No. 1 fan, and the Warriors' Kevin Durant, who was more than up to the challenge.

Rihanna's support for James has dated back to his first championship ring while playing for the Miami Heat in 2012.

Congrats to Lebron on his first ring! Well deserved HEAT!!!! — @rihanna

And the Grammy-winning artist hasn't let up on her vocal support since, with last night being no exception.

Amazing.

Rihanna bows to LeBron then hits a dab and small waves a Warriors fan telling her to sit down.

💀 pic.twitter.com/q0IyIPIbGK — @World_Wide_Wob

Of course, it's tough to heckle a team that is absolutely demolishing the player and team you are there to support. But Rihanna found a way to make it work, and chose Durant as her main target.

It started with a free throw taunt and a scathing stare down after Durant, in perfect playoff form, knocked down both shots.

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — @World_Wide_Wob

And then escalated to Durant shooting everything short of daggers from his eyes in Rihanna's direction following a devastating three-pointer late in the game.

After the game, Durant played it "cool" and denied any memory of the stare down. Teammate Steph Curry, sitting beside Durant, urges him, "Don't get into that trap."

So for now, at least, the feud is staying on the court.

Reporter: "...you looked towards the crowd towards Rihanna. Was that on purpose?"



KD: "I dont even remember that."#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/P4AIN2zyun — @NBAonTNT

But that doesn't mean that Rihanna wouldn't get the last word in (even if Durant wasn't around to hear it).

Blowout loss or not, Rihanna made it known who the only King is in the NBA.

Warning: Videos contain graphic language

Rihanna: "The King is still King, b----!" via @rachelnmarcus pic.twitter.com/woA5DDP87y — @ArashMarkazi

Rihanna was NOT having it 😂 *NSFW*



(via @TonyZ19) pic.twitter.com/d920u0rm9c — @BleacherReport

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will look for redemption in Game 2 on Sunday, though it remains to be seen whether Rihanna will be there looking for a little redemption as well.