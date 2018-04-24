Skip to Main Content
Masai Ujiri calls on Toronto to 'come together' after van attack

Raptors president Masai Ujiri made a plea for Torontonians to "come together and support one another" in the wake of the horrific van attack that killed 10 and left 15 injured.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri called on Toronto to come together in the wake of a deadly attack in the city. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)
Ujiri addressed the media after practice Tuesday, offering his condolences, urging people not to be afraid and asking them "to believe in our city."

Ujiri, a native of Nigeria, says he brags about Toronto everywhere he goes, calling it the safest place and the best city in the world. That will not change, he said.

"The strength of our city is its diversity."

The Raptors host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Toronto took an early 2-0 series lead, but proceed to drop the next two games in Washington.

