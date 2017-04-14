After years of being cursed by the NBA post-season scheduling gods, the Toronto Raptors finally have been given a favourable start time.

The Raptors host Milwaukee in Game 1 of the opening round at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, prompting team president Masai Ujiri to quip that might finally mean a victory.

"Well, we have changed it from a 6 a.m. game to a 5:30 p.m. game so. . .," Ujiri said laughing. "Oops I might get fined for that one."

The Raptors have never won a Game 1 of an opening-round series. They also haven't opened the playoffs in the evening since way back in 2002.

Toronto was slotted into the 12:30 p.m. matinee game in five straight playoff appearances before this year.

"I'm just more excited that we don't have the noon game," Kyle Lowry said. "That's more exciting than everything."