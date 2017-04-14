After years of being cursed by the NBA post-season scheduling gods, the Toronto Raptors finally have been given a favourable start time.
The Raptors host Milwaukee in Game 1 of the opening round at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, prompting team president Masai Ujiri to quip that might finally mean a victory.
- PREVIEW: Raptors ready for 'Greek Freak,' young Bucks
- PREVIEW: Westbrook vs. Harden a glittering start
"Well, we have changed it from a 6 a.m. game to a 5:30 p.m. game so. . .," Ujiri said laughing. "Oops I might get fined for that one."
The Raptors have never won a Game 1 of an opening-round series. They also haven't opened the playoffs in the evening since way back in 2002.
Toronto was slotted into the 12:30 p.m. matinee game in five straight playoff appearances before this year.
"I'm just more excited that we don't have the noon game," Kyle Lowry said. "That's more exciting than everything."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.