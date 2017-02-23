The Toronto Raptors have acquired guard/forward P.J. Tucker from the Phoenix Suns for forward Jared Sullinger and two second-round draft picks.

The deal gives Toronto depth a wing position that was depleted when Terrence Ross was sent to Orlando last week in the trade that brought power forward Serge Ibaka to the Raptors.

Tucker was drafted by the Raptors in the second round of the 2006 NBA draft. He played 17 games for Toronto in 2006-07 before being waived to make room for Luke Jackson.

He spent the next five seasons in Europe before catching on with the Suns in 2012-13.

Tucker has averaged 8.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game over five seasons in Phoenix.

Sullinger was signed by a one-year contract by the Raptors in the off-season, but he injured his foot in Toronto's first pre-season game and has appeared in just 11 games this season.