Looking to get a boost up front, the Toronto Raptors have reportedly acquired power forward Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round pick, according to a reports.

Orlando has agreed to trade Serge Ibaka to Toronto for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round pick, league sources tell @TheVertical. — @WojVerticalNBA

Toronto will send lower of its two first-round picks to Orlando in 2017, league sources tell @TheVertical. Toronto has the Clippers' pick. — @WojVerticalNBA

Sources: Toronto is trading for Ibaka with intention of trying to re-sign him in free agency this summer. Masai Ujiri has long coveted him. — @WojVerticalNBA

The move comes with the Raptors mired in a slump and plummeting down the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors, who were in Chicago on Tuesday to play the Bulls, have lost 10 of their last 14 games.

Ibaka is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds this season.

The inconsistent Ross, who the Raptors drafted eighth overall in 2012, is averaging 10.4 points this season.