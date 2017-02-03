Serge Ibaka scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Evan Fournier added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 102-94 on Friday night.

It was the second time in less than a week that the struggling Magic have defeated Toronto. And like Sunday's win, this one was close throughout and wasn't decided until late.

Ibaka made a 13-foot pullup jumper inside late to give the Magic a 95-89 advantage to seal the victory.

Toronto, which played without star guard DeMar DeRozan (ankle) for the sixth time in seven games, lost for the second straight time and has now dropped eight of its last ten games.

The Magic (20-32) showed a resilience that has always been there this season as they had to hold off several runs by Toronto (30-21) in the fourth quarter. In addition to Ibaka and Fournier, Orlando also got a big effort off the bench from C.J. Watson, who finished with 18 points.

Jonas Valanciunas, Norman Powell and Kyle Lowry each had 18 points for the Raptors.

After Toronto cut the lead to one point on a four-point play by Lowry early in the fourth quarter, the Magic used an 8-0 run to stretch the lead to 87-78. Fournier converted a three-point play and Watson knocked down a 3-pointer during the run to re-establish the lead.

Vucevic was the catalyst for the Magic in the third quarter as they fought back from a two-point halftime deficit to lead by as many as 11 points. He scored 14 of his 18 points in the third period while his teammates turned up the defence on the Raptors inside. Toronto, which had been unstoppable in the paint in the first half, scored just four points inside during the third quarter.

But the Raptors did heat up late in third with Fred VanVleet coming off the bench to hit a couple of shots to cut the Magic's lead to 73-66 going into the fourth quarter.

Neither team played particularly well defensively in the first half, but the Magic's lack of interior defence was ultimately the difference in the first two quarters as the Raptors took a 54-52 lead into halftime.