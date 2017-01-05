Moments before Toronto took the court against Utah on Thursday, Jazz coach Quin Snyder was heaping praise on Kyle Lowry, calling him his favourite player in the Eastern Conference.

And then — much to Snyder's chagrin — Lowry went out and reminded him why.

The Raptors guard scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Raptors a 101-93 win over Utah on Thursday — a game the Raptors never led until the final three-and-a-half minutes.

The late-game heroics came two weeks after Lowry scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to propel Toronto past the Jazz in Utah.

And after the game, it was Toronto coach Dwane Casey's turn to compliment his all-star point guard.

"I tell you what, if it's a loose ball down there, he's like a little pitbull on it," Casey said. "That's why he's who he is, he's been that way since high school and it's not going to change. He took over the game down the stretch.

"There's going to be games he just doesn't have it in the tank or situations he may not overcome, but my money would be on him if I was a betting man. I don't gamble but if I did, I'd bet on him."

DeMar DeRozan added 23 points for the Raptors (24-11), while Jonas Valanciunas finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Terrence Ross contributed 12 points.

Shelvin Mack had 17 points, while Gordon Hayward added 16 for the Jazz (22-15).

The game was the Raptors' first in the friendly confines of the Air Canada Centre since a six-game western road trip saw them go 3-3, ending it with an ugly 110-82 loss at San Antonio on Tuesday.

Sluggish start

The Raptors, who didn't arrive back in Toronto until Wednesday afternoon, got off to a sluggish start, and it was the Jazz who led virtually from the opening tipoff and had an 11-point lead over the home team in the first half.

A better third-quarter effort by the Raptors pulled them to within 73-71 with one quarter to play in front of a capacity crowd of 19,800.

The Jazz led by six points several times in the fourth before six consecutive points from Lowry, and a pullup jumper from DeRozan with 3:28 to play gave Toronto its first lead of the game — 89-88.

Lowry drilled a three-pointer on Toronto's next possession to put Toronto up by six points with 2:42 left.

"It's not surprising to me," DeRozan of Lowry's performance. "He picked up his aggressiveness, he's the leader of the team, the things he's able to do with the ball in his hands just orchestrating us offensively, he understands where he's going to get his shots from...just being ultra-aggressive."

The Jazz were within a point with two minutes to play before another basket by Lowry, and a rebound and bucket from Valanciunas with just under a minute to play — and the crowd on its feet — all but sealed Utah's fate.

Snyder had talked glowingly about Lowry before the game, saying "I don't know that there's a better competitor in the league."

"He's like my favourite player in the league, in the East. And it's because of his toughness and his competitiveness. He's not tall, but there's a strength that he has that we don't underestimate. And he knows how to use his body and his hips and his strength."