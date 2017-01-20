Kemba Walker scored 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Toronto Raptors 113-78 on Friday night.
The 35-point margin is the Raptors' worst loss this season.
Walker, who came in averaging 23 points and looking to earn his first all-star selection, scored 16 points in the pivotal third quarter, including a four-point play as the Hornets outscored the Raptors 33-15 to build a 25-point lead.
Walker didn't play at all in the fourth quarter after the Hornets stretched their lead to 30. He finished with eight assists.
Frank Kaminsky had a solid night off the bench for the second straight game, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
Kyle Lowry had 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 23 points for the Raptors, who have lost two straight.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.