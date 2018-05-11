Raptors fire head coach Dwane Casey

​The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that head coach Dwane Casey has been fired.

Team president Masai Ujiri made the decision on the heels of a sweep by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs.

"After careful consideration, I have decided this is a very difficult but necessary step the franchise must take. As a team, we are constantly trying to grow and improve in order to get to the next level," Ujiri said in a release.

"We celebrate everything Dwane has done for the organization, we thank him and we wish him nothing but the best in [the] future. He was instrumental in creating the identity and culture of who we are as a team, and we are so proud of that."

The 61-year-old coach led the Raptors to four Atlantic Division titles in five seasons, and three consecutive 50-win seasons., but the team was eliminated by the Cavaliers for the third consecutive season.

The Raptors had their eyes on an appearance in the NBA finals after winning a franchise-record 59 games in the regular-season, including 34 wins at home — tied with Houston for best in the league.

But LeBron James and the Cavs undid all the positivity of the regular season in four games, prompting cries of "same old Raptors."

Casey was fired two days after winning the Michael H. Goldberg coach of the year award, which is handed out by the National Basketball Coaches Association.