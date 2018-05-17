Skip to Main Content
Ex-coach of the year? Fired Dwane Casey named finalist for NBA award

Ex-coach of the year? Fired Dwane Casey named finalist for NBA award

Less than a week after being fired by the Toronto Raptors, Dwane Casey was named a finalist for NBA's Coach of the Year.

Raptors' Fred VanVleet among Sixth Man finalists

CBC Sports ·
Former Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey is among the finalists for NBA coach of the year. Toronto fired Casey earlier this month after another early post-season exit. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
comments

Less than a week after being fired by the Toronto Raptors, Dwane Casey was named a finalist for NBA's coach of the year. 

The 61-year-old was the most successful coach in Raptors history, and Toronto rewrote the franchise record book this past regular-season, winning 59 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time.

Toronto general manager Masai Ujiri told Casey his seven-year tenure with the team was over last Friday, which was the price paid for being swept by Cleveland in the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Utah's Quin Snyder and Boston's Brad Stevens are the other finalists.

Houston's James Harden, Cleveland's LeBron James and Anthony Davis of New Orleans are the finalists for the NBA's MVP award.

Harden, who led the league in scoring, has twice been a runner-up for the award, including last year when Russell Westbrook won. James has won the MVP award four times.

The three finalists for the individual awards were announced Wednesday. The winners will be announced on June 25 in Santa Monica, California during the NBA Awards show.

Davis was also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, along with Utah's Rudy Gobert and Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid.

The other finalists:

Rookie of the Year

Donovan Mitchell, Utah

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

Jayson Tatum, Boston

Sixth Man

Eric Gordon, Houston

Fred VanVleet, Toronto

Lou Williams, Clippers

Most Improved Player

Clint Capela, Houston

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn

Victor Oladipo, Indiana

With files from the Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us