NBA asks Drake to put a sock in it after verbal clash with Cavs' Perkins

The NBA reached out to the Raptors in a bid to prevent a recurrence of the verbal altercation between Drake and Cavaliers veteran Kendrick Perkins.

The Toronto rapper, the Raptors' global ambassador, jawed with the inactive forward at halftime and after the final whistle in Cleveland's 113-112 overtime win Tuesday at the Air Canada Centre. Security and other Cleveland players kept the two apart.

The NBA confirmed that the league had spoken to the Raptors, who were going to follow up with Drake.

Drake and Kendrick Perkins exchanged more words postgame <a href="https://t.co/Z0rdXDe1uL">pic.twitter.com/Z0rdXDe1uL</a> —@mcten

The NBA does have a "Fan Code of Conduct" which talks of "creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable sports and entertainment experience."

Raptors coach Dwane Casey, who often stands next to Drake's courtside niche, said he had no problems with the franchise's most famous fan.

"I love Drake. Believe me whatever he said to Perk, I have heard a lot worse in other arenas to me," Casey said Wednesday.