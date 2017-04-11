The Toronto Raptors will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Raptors, locked into the third seed in the Eastern Conference, were assured of the matchup with the sixth-place Bucks after Atlanta secured the fifth seed with a 103-76 win on Tuesday.

The Raptors (50-31) won the season series 3-1 against Milwaukee (42-39), though Milwaukee won the most recent matchup, 101-94, on March 4.

The two teams have never met in the post-season, which begins this weekend.

The Raptors play their final game of the season Wednesday against Cleveland, which is in a battle with Boston for top spot in the East. Milwaukee finishes its season against the Celtics.

The only other guaranteed matchup in the East so far is Washington (4) will play Atlanta (5).

In the Western Conference, all of the matchups are set: