The Toronto Raptors will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
The Raptors, locked into the third seed in the Eastern Conference, were assured of the matchup with the sixth-place Bucks after Atlanta secured the fifth seed with a 103-76 win on Tuesday.
The Raptors (50-31) won the season series 3-1 against Milwaukee (42-39), though Milwaukee won the most recent matchup, 101-94, on March 4.
The two teams have never met in the post-season, which begins this weekend.
The Raptors play their final game of the season Wednesday against Cleveland, which is in a battle with Boston for top spot in the East. Milwaukee finishes its season against the Celtics.
The only other guaranteed matchup in the East so far is Washington (4) will play Atlanta (5).
In the Western Conference, all of the matchups are set:
- Golden State (1) will play Portland (8)
- San Antonio (2) will play Memphis (7)
- Houston (3) will play Oklahoma City (6)
- Utah (4/5) will play L.A. Clippers (4/5) (home-court still to be determined)
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.