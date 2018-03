76ers' Joel Embiid undergoes surgery, no timetable set for return

Philadelphia 76ers all-star centre Joel Embiid had surgery Saturday to repair a broken bone around his left eye.

The team says there is no timetable for Embiid's return. He is scheduled to have a post-operative examination late next week, and further updates will be provided then.

Embiid was injured when guard Markelle Fultz accidentally head-butted him while diving toward the basket Wednesday against the New York Knicks. The 7-footer immediately went to the floor and remained there for several minutes before eventually getting helped off the court.

Embiid also suffered a concussion and remains in the NBA's concussion program.

The Sixers clearly need their big man if they're going to make a run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Embiid leads the team with 22.9 points and 11 rebounds in 63 games, helping Philly clinch its first playoff berth since 2012.