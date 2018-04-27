Wizards minus key forward Porter Jr. on Friday vs. Raptors
3-point specialist sidelined indefinitely following medical procedure
The Washington Wizards say forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss Game 6 of the team's playoff series against the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7 p.m. ET because of an injured left leg.
The Wizards announced a few hours before the scheduled start of the game that Porter is sidelined indefinitely after having a medical procedure earlier Friday to prevent permanent damage to muscles in the leg because of compartment syndrome.
The No. 1 seed Raptors lead the Eastern Conference first-round series 3-2 and can end it by winning Friday.
Porter has averaged only 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists while making just five 3-pointers during the playoffs. He was Washington's third-leading scorer during the regular season, behind John Wall and Bradley Beal, averaging 14.6 points, along with 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
He was third in the NBA in 3-point field-goal percentage at 44.1.
If needed, Game 7 would be Sunday at the Air Canada Centre.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.