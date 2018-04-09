OG Anunoby's career night leads Raptors past Magic

C.J. Miles scored 22 points, while OG Anunoby added 21, and the undermanned Toronto Raptors beat Orlando 112-101 on Sunday in their final home game of the regular season.

Norm Powell and Serge Ibaka added 13 points apiece for the Raptors (58-22), who rested DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas. Jakob Poeltl and Delon Wright each finished with 12 points, while Kyle Lowry had 11.

Win number 58 for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> <br><br>Miles: 22 PTS<br>Anunoby: Career-highs 21 PTS, 8 REB<br>Ibaka: 13 PTS, 8 REB<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> 112 | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PureMAgic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PureMAgic</a> 101 <a href="https://t.co/so1ADEB1sZ">pic.twitter.com/so1ADEB1sZ</a> —@NBA

Wins in their final two games in Detroit and Miami would give the Raptors a coveted 60-win season.

Aaron Gordon led the Magic (24-56) with 16 points. Khem Birch of Montreal hauled down a game-high 12 rebounds to go with 12 points.

The Raptors led by double digits for much of the night, and took an 89-74 advantage into the fourth quarter in front of a sold out Air Canada Centre crowd that included Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock.

A hook shot by Pascal Siakam gave Toronto a 22-point lead with about six minutes to play. The Magic pulled to within 12 points with a last gasp down the stretch, but that was as close as Orlando would get.