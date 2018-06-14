Watch Toronto Raptors introduce their new head coach

Click on the video player above at 2:30 p.m. ET as the Toronto Raptors are expected to introduce Nick Nurse as its new head coach.

Nurse's hiring comes a month after the Raptors fired Dwane Casey after Toronto was swept out of the second round of this year's playoffs by Cleveland. Raptors president Masai Ujiri had reportedly narrowed his search down to Nurse and San Antonio assistant coach Ettore Messina. Mike Budenholzer, former head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, was also seen as an early front-runner before being hired by Milwaukee.

Nurse's promotion suggests some continuity in style coming off a franchise-best 59-win season and the team's first No. 1 seed. Nurse has been credited with the Raptors' major offensive makeover that saw them jump to third in the league offensively overall, and from 22nd to third in three-pointers.

The Raptors' decision comes just three days after Casey was hired by the Detroit Pistons as their new coach.