March Madness: Duke, Villanova roll on to Sweet Sixteen

Here is a roundup of Saturday's action from the NCAA men's basketball tournament

EAST REGIONAL

Villanova 81, Alabama 58

No. 3 Florida vs. No. 6 Texas Tech, 8:40 p.m. ET

SOUTH REGIONAL

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo, in progress

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Loyola Chicago, in progress

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Duke 87, Rhode Island 62

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Seton Hall, 7:10 p.m. ET

WEST REGIONAL

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ohio State, 7:45 p.m. ET

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Houston, 9:40 p.m. ET

East

Villanova puts field on notice

Mikal Bridges hit five 3s, scored 23 points and helped No. 1 seed Villanova put the field on notice that it's the team to beat with an 81-58 win over ninth-seeded Alabama (20-16) on Saturday.

The Wildcats (32-4) are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since they won the 2016 national championship and look every bit the favourite to make it two in three years.

Villanova plays Friday in Boston against the Marshall-West Virginia winner.

After a tense first half in a round that has given the program fits, the Wildcats hit their first six 3s in the second and put on a thrashing up there among the most dominant under coach Jay Wright.

Bridges hit his first three 3s in succession to cap an 18-1 run and a Sweet 16 berth was in sight.

Brunson added a 3 to make it 56-31 and the rest of the half was simply a countdown to Boston. Villanova made 17 of 41 3s.

The Wildcats lost in the first weekend as a 1 or 2 seed in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Midwest

Duke books spot in Sweet 16

Duke has a Sweet 16 berth in the bag.

Marvin Bagley III had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 2 seed Duke past seventh-seeded Rhode Island 87-62 on Saturday.

The Blue Devils (28-7) are in the Sweet 16 for third time in four years.

Duke plays Friday against the Michigan State-Syracuse winner.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 13.

Rhode Island (26-8) defeated Oklahoma in overtime to advance to the second round for the second straight season. E.C. Matthews led the Rams with 23 points.

Hurley is a hot commodity in coaching circles and may not return to Rhode Island.

This one was never in doubt. Trent hit three 3s in the first half and the Blue Devils raced to a 45-28 lead.​