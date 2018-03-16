March Madness: Marshall shocks 4th-seeded Wichita State
Thundering Herd senior Jon Elmore scores 27 points in upset win
Here is a roundup of Friday's action from the NCAA men's basketball tournament
EAST REGIONAL
- Cal State Fullerton 48, Purdue 74
- Marshall 81, Wichita St. 75
SOUTH REGIONAL
- Georgia State 53, Cincinnati 68
MIDWEST REGIONAL
WEST REGIONAL
- Providence 69, Texas A&M 73
EAST
Marshall shocks Wichita State
Another No. 4 seed has been sent packing.
No. 13 seed Marshall beat Wichita State 81-75 in the first round of the East Region on Friday.
Jon Elmore was spectacular for the Thundering Herd. The senior guard scored 27 points, including a number of deep three-pointers in the second half. Ajdin Penava added 16 points and had a key basket late.
The key sequence came with about two minutes left when Penava scored on a drive to give the Herd a 76-72 lead. C.J. Burks then stole the ball in the backcourt, and his dunk gave Marshall a 78-72 lead.
Wichita State pulled within 78-75 on Conner Frankamp's 3-pointer, but that's as close as the Shockers would get. Frankamp led the Shockers with 27 points.
