March Madness: Marshall shocks 4th-seeded Wichita State

Here is a roundup of Friday's action from the NCAA men's basketball tournament

EAST REGIONAL

Cal State Fullerton 48, Purdue 74

Marshall 81, Wichita St. 75

SOUTH REGIONAL

Georgia State 53, Cincinnati 68

MIDWEST REGIONAL

WEST REGIONAL

Providence 69, Texas A&M 73

EAST

Marshall shocks Wichita State

Another No. 4 seed has been sent packing.

No. 13 seed Marshall beat Wichita State 81-75 in the first round of the East Region on Friday.

Jon Elmore was spectacular for the Thundering Herd. The senior guard scored 27 points, including a number of deep three-pointers in the second half. Ajdin Penava added 16 points and had a key basket late.

The key sequence came with about two minutes left when Penava scored on a drive to give the Herd a 76-72 lead. C.J. Burks then stole the ball in the backcourt, and his dunk gave Marshall a 78-72 lead.

EVERYTHING IS CLICKING FOR MARSHALL as they take a 78-72 lead with 1:55 to go! 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/pUsUa4GnpN">pic.twitter.com/pUsUa4GnpN</a> —@marchmadness

Wichita State pulled within 78-75 on Conner Frankamp's 3-pointer, but that's as close as the Shockers would get. Frankamp led the Shockers with 27 points.