March Madness roundup: Gonzaga survives scare from No. 13 UNC Greensboro

Here is a roundup of Thursday's action from the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Fourth-seeded Gonzaga's Zach Norvell Jr. hit a three-pointer with 22 seconds left to break a tie with UNC Greensboro, lifting the Zags to a 68-64 first-round win and avoiding an embarrassing NCAA Tournament exit for a team that made the final last year.

UNC Greensboro made its run midway through the second half as it pushed Gonzaga to the brink of elimination.

The game coincided with top-seeded Kansas pulling away from Pennsylvania. The Ivy League champs made an early push, but Kansas rallied to retake the lead before halftime. Devonte Graham poured in 29 points for Kansas along the way to a tough, grind-it-out 76-60 win.

Rhode Island outlasts Oklahoma

Rhode Island is into the round of 32 for the second straight season.

The seventh-seeded Rams held off Oklahoma star Trae Young and the 10th-seeded Sooners 83-78 in overtime.

E.C. Matthews led the Rams (26-7) with 16 points, including a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in the extra period that gave Rhode Island the cushion it needed to move on. Freshman guard Fatts Russell scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half for the Rams.

Young, the nation's leading scorer, led the Sooners (18-14) with 28 points and seven assists but also finished with six turnovers.

Tennessee wins big over Wright State

Admiral Schofield had 15 points and 12 rebounds as third-seeded Tennessee advanced with a 73-47 win over Wright State with coach Rick Barnes back in familiar territory.

Lamonte Turner had 19 points and a career-high nine assists for Tennessee (26-8), SEC co-champions in the regular season after being picked in the pre-season to finish 13th in the 14-team league. Grant Williams added 14 points and nine rebounds.